Islanders News: Kings send Isles to the road on a losing note

A riveting two-game win streak came to an end for the New York Islanders last night, as they couldn’t mount even 20 shots at home against a team playing its backup goalie on the back half of a back-to-back.

Now they head on the road for a tough two-game swing in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon and Minnesota Tuesday night.

Islanders News

“Against a supposedly tired team and the now-bad Jonathan Quick, the Islanders still managed only 18 shots, and Matt Martin had five of them.” [LHH]

I mean, well, the comeback fell short but hey at least they extended their recent run of third period success. [Isles]

The loss reaffirms, once again, that the Isles are missing pieces. [Newsday]

One of them, of course, is Mat Barzal, which really hits the power play. [Newsday]

Brock Nelson now has points in 15 of his last 16 games; his 59 points match his career high. Meanwhile Matt Martin matched his own career high with 19 points. [NYI Skinny]

In a very special episode of Weird Islanders, Dan and Mike talk to a guy who is not only a Weird Islander himself but also a legacy, hockey show host and now author, Justin Bourne. The discussion includes several other Islanders Bourne encountered in 2007 camp. [LHH]

Three games in, Arnaud Durandeau hasn’t lost the trust of Lane Lambert. Nor Casey Cizikas: “[Durandeau] brings a lot of energy. He’s fast, he hounds pucks, he gets in on the forecheck.” [Athletic]

The Islanders are going to ride Ilya Sorokin in their wild card push, but they still need Semyon Varlamov to be ready when called. [Newsday]

Josh Bailey is still “day to day” but he returned to the ice for Friday’s optional morning skate. [Isles]

Yesterday in Isles History, the anniversary of Islanders legend and one-time Bruin Zdeno Chara breaking the NHL record for games played by a defenseman. [Isles]

After a 5-1 win over the Baby Sens on Thursday, the Bridgeport Islanders are back in action tonight and will wear fisherman jerseys. [B-Isles]

“Give them credit, their structure was very good. We made a couple of mistakes, they made us pay for it.”

Lambert Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/zReVlcfXiS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 25, 2023

Elsewhere

