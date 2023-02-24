 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings [Game 62 Thread]

After tonight, the Islanders will have only 20 games left, and they will have played every team in the NHL.

New York Islanders v Los Angeles Kings
The New York Islanders will look for their third straight win, and fourth in five games, when they host the Los Angeles Kings tonight.

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they did against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

That means it’s another game of top-line Matt Martin (who has played well there so far) and the third NHL game for Arnaud Durandeau. And, of course, Ilya Sorokin is back in the crease.

The Kings are coming off an OT loss last night to the New Jersey Devils despite having led 2-0 more than halfway through the game and leading 3-2 with less than five minutes remaining. So they’ll be tired but angry. They’re also a pretty good team, currently third in the Pacific Division, that does not have good goaltending. What I’m saying is... shoot the damn puck, and early! That’s Durandeau’s music, though.

Here’s how LA is lining up.

Pheonix Copley, who has carried the load, started last night, so tonight we’ll see Jonathan Quick. He is not what he used to be—nowhere close, in fact—but he’s capable of stealing a game here and there.

Final call for FIGs.

Two points tonight would be gigantic for their playoff push. Let’s do this.

