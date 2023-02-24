Islanders Gameday News: Kings visit, as wild card foes falter

As the New York Islanders continue a surprisingly decent run despite injuries and dropping very winnable games, some of their wild card competitors continue to falter.

Tonight at home, they host another team near the top of the Lesser Conference. The Los Angeles Kings enter the night just one point off the Pacific Division and Western Conference lead, after earning a regulation point last night in Newark but losing the bonus point in 3-on-3 overtime. So yes, the opponent is “tired” in a back-to-back, but that’s been the recipe for an Isles letdown lately.

Meanwhile, the Penguins were torched at home by the Oilers, and the Capitals were not only humbled by the Ducks, they made a trade to signal they’re waving the white flag. More on those later...

First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

Do the Islanders have organizational depth? It’s something they’re not known for, but during the current injury wave they are getting contributions from guys who started the season in Bridgeport. [Newsday]

Did we not share this yet? Freddy Meyer IV, who spent time with Rick DiPietro, Dennis Seidenberg and Miro Satan, among others. [Isles - Talkin’ Isles]

Get to know the fifth-graders who designed the Islanders Black History Month patches. [Isles]

Some execs and players vote on the top 10 centers in the NHL. #1 is unanimous, of course. “New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal, who finished 10th in the 2021 ranking, received only one 10th-place vote. Bo Horvat received one eighth-place vote.” [ESPN]

Elsewhere

As mentioned at the top, last night’s NHL scores included humbling losses for the Penguins and Capitals. Longer wild card shots the Red Wings and Sabres pulled off wins though. Also, Aatu Raty made his Canucks debut, but he logged just 7:37.