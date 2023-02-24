Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 24 - Justin Bourne

Mike and Dan are joined by Sportsnet host, Islanders legacy and author Justin Bourne to talk about his new book and his training camp experience with the Islanders in 2007.

Justin walks us through his thoughts about joining his dad Bob’s old team, a funny and only slightly embarrassing story about the first person he met at camp (who’s also a Weird Islanders legend) and some of the short-time players he shared the ice with for that summer and beyond.

He talks glowingly about Marc-Andre Bergeron’s shot, Trevor Smith’s skill and Miro Satan’s awesome new car, and what separates a “guy who makes it” from a “guy who doesn’t.” Together, they cover about a dozen of each including a few Justin is still in contact with.

Thanks again to Justin for coming on with us during a super busy time for him. His book is called “Down and Back: On Alcohol, Family, and a Life in Hockey” and is available on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. Buy it today and follow him on Twitter (as if you aren’t already) at @jtbourne and on Instagram at jtbourne_sn.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

Here’s Justin’s incredible tweet that’s like a Weird Islanders roll call. We could have talked with him for hours about everyone on it. Maybe we will again one day...

Times were lean in 2007-08 Islanders fans, haha. Which training camp team was the best?? pic.twitter.com/NPdSfdKmuk — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) December 22, 2020

And a bonus to the bonus! Micheal Haley’s first goal (in that same Penguins fight night game) was a beauty. Geez.

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

