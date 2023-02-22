 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Winnipeg Jets: Martin on 1st [Game #61]

By Dominik
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders - Game Four
No no no, not those Jets.
One of the “fun” things about the Islanders’ current injury load is seeing things like Matt Martin, first liner.

That’s just kind of where we are, with key centers Mat Barzal and J-G Pageau joining Josh Bailey and Oliver Wahlstrom (remember him?) on the injured list.

For tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, Arnaud Durandeau — who had a nice NHL debut — sticks around, but Otto Koivula gets another look instead of Andy Andreoff, as those two were swapped in Bridgeport transactions today:

Meanwhile, another change to the second power play unit, which could give Otto a little space, if he gets a chance:

Tonight’s opponent is legit. The Jets are 35-21-1, good for 71 points and one point off the Central lead. (Yes, 71 points gets you there in the West.) But they have been listing a bit lately, 5-5 in their last 10 with shocking losses to teams like the Flyers and Blue Jackets.

On Monday, they won at the Garden, but it was thanks to the Lesser Russian Goalie of New York having a bad night and Connor Hellebuyck stopping 50.

This is another early start (7:00 EST), so get your drinks, snacks and superstitions ready.

