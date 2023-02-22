Islanders Gameday News: The Isles have “belief” that they can make a run

The New York Islanders face off against the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season as they look to secure more points in their hunt for a wild card spot. Last night, they got some more help in their quest, but there is still lots of hockey left in the season.

That being said, there isn’t a lot of hockey on tonight, so the Islanders will be the only team in action in the East wild card race. They will become the first team in the league to hit 61 games this season. But two points tonight would put them at 67 points, three points clear of the next team in the race. Considering the tenor of my post this time last week, I think that’s swell.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game. [Islanders]

Monday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was “rewarding” after the news of Mathew Barzal’s injury. [The Athletic] However, the hope is he will be back before the end of the regular season, particularly if they’re playoff-bound or still in the hunt. [Newsday]

But there are questions to be answered with Barzal out, such as whether they need to play more physically and intimidate teams that way and whether help may come before the trade deadline. Also, who is going to step up and make big plays? [The Athletic]

One solution? Top-line Matt Martin, which is far from ideal. But he looked serviceable receiving Bo Horvat’s pass and finding Anders Lee on the game-winner in Pittsburgh, which set a career-high in assists for him. [Newsday | NY Post]

It deserves to be seen again: Watch Ilya Sorokin’s paddle robbery. [Newsday] If the Islanders are going to make the playoffs, it will largely be because of Sorokin. [NY Post]

But they have “belief,” according to Horvat. That can take them far enough to make the dance. [amNY]

The B-Isles swept their final three-in-three of the season, all over divisional opponents, and moved back into a playoff spot. [Bridgeport Report]

The latest guest on Talkin’ Isles was Freddy Meyer IV. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Detroit Red Wings downing the Washington Capitals, thankfully in regulation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs topping the Buffalo Sabres, also in regulation on the back of a Ryan O’Reilly hat trick—good results for the playoff push.