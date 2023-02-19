Islanders Anxiety - Episode 234 - Thank You to the Dishwasher Gods

Mike and Dan react to a week of huge wins, embarrassing losses and injuries that somehow have the Islanders in a playoff berth again.

Thanks to a thrilling comeback win over Pittsburgh and some timely losses to other teams, the Islanders are in the second wild card despite also predicably losing to an ECHL goalie and getting humiliated by the best team in the league. They are one of a pack of flawed teams all desperate to make the playoffs and hoping the big Price Is Right wheel lands on them.

But the Islanders have bigger issues than points and games played - namely key injuries to J-G Pageau, Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal that could push some lesser depth players into starting roles.

In the second half, they look at another major matchup with Pittsburgh, a trade we’ve all be told is a “home run” swing by that team’s PR staff and why it’s pointless to argue in favor of the Islanders online.

It’s true. We basically nailed how that Senators game would go 24 hours ahead of time.

In which @TheBigLeebowski and I accurately predict exactly what happened tonight to the #Isles 24 hours ahead of time, right down to the 46 saves* made by the Senators 4th string goalie.

(*-okay, Mike said "46 shots," not saves. But still...)https://t.co/plpPQtLVbq pic.twitter.com/VkXildAZR4 — Dan (@cultureoflosing) February 15, 2023

Okay.

Here it is. Crazy night. By points percentage, #Sabres are in 2nd wild card slot due to all the games in hand.

—-

BUF won at SJ

FLA lost at NSH

PIT lost at NJD

NYI lost at BOS

WSH lost at CAR

DET lost at SEA

OTT idle pic.twitter.com/XXhgZD4g5w — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 19, 2023

Exhausted by the very hot stove he helped create! What a mastermind...

