New York Islanders at Boston Bruins: Weekend march continues [Game #59]

The New York Islanders are in Boston, with one injury-forced lineup change from last night. Josh Bailey is out.

The story is familiar: The Isles wasted chances against non-playoff teams, so now this weekend is all the more important if they want to keep the thought alive that they could earn the right to become first-round playoff fodder.

Lane Lambert was not giving much out at the pre-game, including even acknowledging that Semyon Varlamov is starting. He did say he’d “like to see more out of Simon” Holmstrom:

Lane Lambert Pregame Media Availability — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2023

Here are the Bruins:

Bruins vs. Islanders, per warmup:



Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Smith

Greer-Frederic-Foligno



Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton



Ullmark

— matt porter (@mattyports) February 18, 2023

Here are the Islanders, with last night’s combos intact except Ross Johnston steps in for Josh Bailey, who left last night’s game: