New York Islanders at Boston Bruins: Weekend march continues [Game #59]

The New York Islanders are in Boston, with one injury-forced lineup change from last night. Josh Bailey is out.
The story is familiar: The Isles wasted chances against non-playoff teams, so now this weekend is all the more important if they want to keep the thought alive that they could earn the right to become first-round playoff fodder.
Lane Lambert was not giving much out at the pre-game, including even acknowledging that Semyon Varlamov is starting. He did say he’d “like to see more out of Simon” Holmstrom:
Lane Lambert Pregame Media Availability pic.twitter.com/7IfclMywtR— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2023
Here are the Bruins:
Bruins vs. Islanders, per warmup:— matt porter (@mattyports) February 18, 2023
Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk
Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak
Hall-Coyle-Smith
Greer-Frederic-Foligno
Grzelcyk-McAvoy
Lindholm-Carlo
Forbort-Clifton
Ullmark
Swayman
Here are the Islanders, with last night’s combos intact except Ross Johnston steps in for Josh Bailey, who left last night’s game:
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 18, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Parise-Nelson-Palmieri
Martin-Cizikas-Fasching
Johnston-Andreoff-Holmstrom
Romanov-Mayfield
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Dobson
Varlamov
Sorokin
