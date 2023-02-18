 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Islanders at Boston Bruins: Weekend march continues [Game #59]

After a comeback win at home last night, a difficult weekend continues with an early-evening start in Boston.

By Dominik
/ new
2023 NHL All-Star - Atlantic v Central
“Here they come, here come the mascots I heard it from, here come the...”
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders are in Boston, with one injury-forced lineup change from last night. Josh Bailey is out.

The story is familiar: The Isles wasted chances against non-playoff teams, so now this weekend is all the more important if they want to keep the thought alive that they could earn the right to become first-round playoff fodder.

Lane Lambert was not giving much out at the pre-game, including even acknowledging that Semyon Varlamov is starting. He did say he’d “like to see more out of Simon” Holmstrom:

Here are the Bruins:

Here are the Islanders, with last night’s combos intact except Ross Johnston steps in for Josh Bailey, who left last night’s game:

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...