New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Kind of important [Game #58]

The Islanders kick off the weekend at home, and a half hour early.

2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition
We are not friends.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Well, here we go. A massive weekend with two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and one in Boston tomorrow.

The Islanders are two points behind the Penguins, who have those big four games in hand.

They’re in a slump, once again very poorly timed, but this would be the right time for a revival. Looks like the new first line will indeed be Lee-Horvat-Barzal, and your fourth-line center is not named Otto:

