New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Kind of important [Game #58]

Well, here we go. A massive weekend with two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and one in Boston tomorrow.
The Islanders are two points behind the Penguins, who have those big four games in hand.
They’re in a slump, once again very poorly timed, but this would be the right time for a revival. Looks like the new first line will indeed be Lee-Horvat-Barzal, and your fourth-line center is not named Otto:
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 17, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Parise-Nelson-Palmieri
Bailey-Cizikas-Holmstrom
Martin-Andreoff-Fasching
Romanov-Mayfield
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Dobson
Sorokin
Varlamov
#Isles return Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL), meaning Andy Andreoff will be in lineup tonight vs. Pens.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 17, 2023
Loading comments...