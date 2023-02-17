New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Kind of important [Game #58]

Well, here we go. A massive weekend with two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and one in Boston tomorrow.

The Islanders are two points behind the Penguins, who have those big four games in hand.

They’re in a slump, once again very poorly timed, but this would be the right time for a revival. Looks like the new first line will indeed be Lee-Horvat-Barzal, and your fourth-line center is not named Otto:

#Isles in warmups



Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Parise-Nelson-Palmieri

Bailey-Cizikas-Holmstrom

Martin-Andreoff-Fasching

Romanov-Mayfield

Pelech-Pulock

Aho-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 17, 2023