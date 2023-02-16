Islanders News: Waiting for the miracle to come

The Islanders have an extra day to stew — along with all of us — over their latest setback. Then they begin a three-in-four with two games against the Penguins sandwiched around a visit to Boston early Saturday evening.
Could get ugly!
Through nearly 60 games, it’s difficult to see how this team will conjure up a new run of good form that would give us anything but false hope. We’ve been waiting for things to click, waiting for urgency to show, waiting for the miracle to come.
Islanders News
- The Islanders’ now-tough schedule ahead is a challenge...and an opportunity! As in, they could deprive the Penguins of valuable points, if so inclined and capable. [Newsday]
- Casual starts are among the many things hurting the Islanders. [Athletic]
- A panel of players and execs rank the top 10 goalies, with Ilya averaging out at #3. [ESPN]
- Bridgeport Report: The artists formerly known as Sound Tigers are also looking to bounce back tomorrow night. They were shut out for just the second time this season. [Isles]
- As part of 50th anniversary activities, the Islanders donate $50,000 to Ice Hockey in Harlem. [Isles]
- It appears that age has finally caught up to Jeff Carter, who was once a key figure for the Isles’ next opponent. [PensBurgh]
There ain’t no entertainment, and the judgments are severe...
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Smurfs winning their sixth straight, because apparently the Canucks are really beatable to most teams.
- Jakob Markstrom has not been getting it done in goal for Calgary. Is it time for Darryl Sutter to ride his backup? [Sportsnet]
- Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun, a Ducks fourth-round draft pick in 2019, is doing the NCAA loophole and will elect for free agency away from that dumpster fire. [OC Register]
- Alex Ovechkin’s family matter was the declining health of his father, Mikhail, who has died at 71. [NHL]
- It’s fun to think of Erik Karlsson to the Oilers but it’s hard to see any way the cap pretzels required could be accomplished. [Sportsnet]
- Mikey likes it! Kings pending RFA defenseman Anderson signs an eight-year extension. [NHL]
- Jonathan Toews has been out with a non-Covid illness and is now on IR. [NHL]
- The good wolf: Justin Bourne navigates sobriety, hockey, and family in memoir [The Score]
