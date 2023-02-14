Islanders Gameday News: Koivula recalled with Cizikas sick

Casey Cizikas missed out on a hard practice yesterday — more on that below — due to illness, so Otto Koivula was recalled and in his place, and that could be reflected in the lineup tonight against the Ottawa Senators, Cizikas health pending.

The Islanders are coming off two pretty devastating blown-lead losses to bottom-feeders from north of the border. Tonight another bottom-tier team, though one that’s coming on a bit, arrives on Long Island after beating the Flames in OT last night in Ottawa.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks for tonight here.

Islanders News

Lane Lambert wasn’t sure if Cizikas would be ready for tonight (we may hear more today), but he said reports from Bridgeport are that Koivula has been playing well. [Isles]

The reports from practice yesterday focused on, well, how it was a practice. Lane Lambert isn’t happy with the sloppy play and blown assignments lately, and apparently ran a harder, more concentrated practice (as opposed to a more routine between-games skate). [Newsday]

#Isles Lane Lambert:



What we had today was we had a practice day. There's practice days and then there's days where you're skating in between three and four (games) and you're trying to just maybe accomplish something for the next opponent. There's not a lot of practice days." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 13, 2023

Musing over whether Lou Lamoriello might, despite the Bo Horvat trade and extension, decide to sell rather than buy if things continue as they are. [Athletic]

Prospect Report: Isaiah George does a junior-speed Barzal, Matt Maggio piles up points, Alexander Ljungkrantz re-signs, and more. [Isles]

The story of Richie Hansen, the first Long Islander to play for the Islanders. [Isles]

Yesterday is Isles history: Trottier’s 500th. [Isles]

How to feel a little less terrible, or at least reassured that the season is at least entertaining:

Why does it seem like the #isles are always in every game? Because they are. They have played 56 games, and have not lost by more than 3 goals in any of them.



It is the latest into a season in Islander history that has happened. #Skinny #NHL #NHLStats — Eric Hornick (@ehornick) February 14, 2023

Elsewhere

In addition to that Senators OT win, yesterday’s scores included the Panthers collecting two points vs. the Wild and the Sabres falling in regulation to the Kings.