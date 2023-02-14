Islanders Anxiety - Episode 233 - Inexplicably Still Hanging On

Mike and Dan chart the evacuation of all of the Islanders good vibes in a week that started with a contract extension and two big wins and ended with a pair of head-scratching losses.

In victories over the Flyers and Kraken with newly-signed center Bo Horvat, the Islanders looked to finally right their flagging ship. But then losses to the also-ran Canucks and Canadiens left everyone - including the head coach - feeling angry and frustrated. It’s only thanks to the incompetence of the teams around them that they are still even in the playoff race. A week with key match-ups will tell us a lot about how the next two months will play out.

The hosts also talk about the Rangers landing Vladimir Tarasenko, no one landing Jakob Chychrun and Lou Lamoriello landing a joke that was apparently an affront to anyone that’s ever played hockey anywhere ever.

#isles are 4-2-3 in last 9 games that they have led thru 2. They have lost nine points when leading after 2 periods (19-3-3) - MOST IN #NHL #Skinny — Eric Hornick (@ehornick) February 11, 2023

"It's too long and it's too much money"



Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello with his assessment after signing Bo Horvat to an eight-year deal



( : @NYIslanders) pic.twitter.com/kFTQreLvUg — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) February 6, 2023

