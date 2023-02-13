Islanders News: Well, at least the PP has Horvat now

The Islanders had an extra day to lick their wounds or do a Super Bowl (sorry: “the big game,” to respect trademarks) party or something, after dropping games to the Canucks and Canadiens. Tomorrow they have an opportunity to drop one to the Senators, which would complete the Canadian non-playoff trifecta.

So for the off day in between, we just stew over points lost, and think about what could have been and what may be.

Islanders News

Bo Horvat’s arrival helps the sad Isles’ power play. [Newsday | Post]

Can Josh Bailey salvage his season with a run next to Barzal and Horvat? For Lane Lambert, who’s healthy scratched him, put him on the fourth line, and tried other avenues, he’s appreciated his steady professionalism through it all. [Athletic]

Bo Horvat may thrive, but is it enough for the Isles’ season? (We suspect not.) [THN]

Now is not the time to fire Lambert. [NYI Hockey Now]

No real news on their off day, but here’s something about their next assistance dog and a puppy bowl, maybe. [Isles]

Bridgeport lost to Philadelphia’s AHL affiliate on Saturday. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include Philadelphia losing. (The Capitals also lost, but that doesn’t have the same Super Bowl humor ring to it.)