Islanders News: Seriously, you guys?!

Welp.

Did the Islanders ruin your Saturday afternoon? They ruined mine, even though I’ve grown accustomed to their inconsistency and feared just such an outcome. While I hoped for a better result yesterday, I was fully prepared for what transpired.

This team, man.

Islanders News

Maddening and disappointing, with a side of WTF video review from the Toronto situation room. [LHH]

A second straight loss to a team where that just should not happen. [Newsday]

The Isles just can’t keep losing to bad teams like this. [Post]

Three Takeaways: “Two leads blown in last couple games in the third period, we’re usually known to lock it down,” said Noah Dobson. Except right now no, they’re not known for that. Y’all really shouldn’t blow games like that. [Isles]

“Awkward situation” is one way to describe that overtime video review. (I contend the NHL situation room punted; if they’re going to claim there was “no conclusive” video evidence to overturn, then I wonder how they overturned that outstanding Ilya Sorokin save earlier this season.) [Newsday]

Zach Parise brings it every night. (I’d argue Hudson Fasching does, too, and he’s quoted in this article. After that...?) [Isles]

Martin St. Louis says those powder blue jerseys the Canadiens wore yesterday are an affront to the franchise’s proud history. [Montreal Gazette]

#Isles Lane Lambert on Mike Matheson's OT winner for Canadiens as both he and Mike Hoffman (coming out of the penalty box) got behind the Isles D.

"It's a lot of situational awareness." — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 11, 2023

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s other NHL scores included the Kings destroying the Penguins, which was very nice.

Sidney Crosby was given a ten-minute and a game misconduct following an altercation with Mikey Anderson. pic.twitter.com/oAHMXLn91x — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2023