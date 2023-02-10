Islanders News: Beau’s last hurrah

Ouch.

The Islanders let such a winnable game slip through their hands for a zero-points, thanks-for-coming regulation loss to the Vancouver Canucks, who playing on back-to-back nights on their NY metro swing.

Both Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier scores in this reunion-and-closure event: Bo’s goal gave the Isles what should have been a key insurance goal and two-goal lead, but the Islanders defense continued to wilt and Ilya Sorokin had a bad night — so it ended up that Beau’s goal, which gave the Canucks a late insurance goal, ended up being the game-winner.

Brutal.

Even before the Canucks comeback, aided by some leaky goals, the warning signs were there as Sorokin had to stretch in physiology-defying ways to keep pucks out on some golden chances.

Islanders News

Elsewhere

