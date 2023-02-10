Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 23 - Micheal Haley (with special guest Travis Reilly)

Along with their friend Travis Reilly of hardcore band This is Hell, Mike and Dan remember Micheal Haley, who made a huge impression on Islanders fans thanks mostly to one unforgettable fight night.

Haley wasn’t an Islander for long, but in less than 50 games he became a folk hero and legend that was missed for years. It wasn’t just his fists that made him valuable, either. Haley could grind, skate and (occasionally) score while also taking a big role in the locker room. On February 11, 2011, he took it upon himself to challenge nearly an entire roster of Pittsburgh Penguins in order to avenge his fallen teammates.

Travis tells us why he thinks he’s the “Micheal Haley of band managers,” how a bandmate got him back into hockey after a few years away and why Mario Lemieux’s crying about the NHL’s “garage league” is still hilarious all these years later. WARNING: CONTAINS MUCH CURSING. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Thanks again to Travis for coming on. We had wanted to have him as a guest for a while and it was great to finally make it happen. Follow him on Twitter at @TravisReilly and check out the bands that he manages if they’re in a town near you.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

This was a night no Islanders fan (or Max Talbot) will ever forget. Can you believe it’s been 12 years?:

Here’s an alternate video of the altercation:

Haley vs Sean Avery because of course:

And another Rangers mutant, Stu Bickell:

