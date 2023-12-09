 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders vs. Kings: Road warriors visit [Game #26 thread]

The Islanders and their dwindling blueline welcome the Kings.

By Dominik
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Islanders
Do more of these...and win!
Welcome to Saturday night and the Kings! They are undefeated on the road, a record to start the season (11-0), and...very shiny.

Hre’s how the Isles will line up, missing Adam Pelech, Sebastian Aho and now Ryan Pulock too, but adding new acquisition Robert Bortuzzo, who had to shave a lot:

Welcome to “the culture,” Bortuzzo! By shaving your face, you are demonstrating that you are part of a team, get it?

