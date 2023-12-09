Islanders vs. Kings: Road warriors visit [Game #26 thread]

Welcome to Saturday night and the Kings! They are undefeated on the road, a record to start the season (11-0), and...very shiny.

I'm wondering if the Kings have won 11 straight on the road to start the season (an NHL record) because 11 straight hosts have been blinded by the glare coming off the Kings' silvery helmets. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 10, 2023

Hre’s how the Isles will line up, missing Adam Pelech, Sebastian Aho and now Ryan Pulock too, but adding new acquisition Robert Bortuzzo, who had to shave a lot:

#Isles in warmups



Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier

Fasching-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Dobson

Bolduc-Bortuzzo

Reilly-Mayfield

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 10, 2023

Welcome to “the culture,” Bortuzzo! By shaving your face, you are demonstrating that you are part of a team, get it?