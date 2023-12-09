Islanders vs. Kings: Road warriors visit [Game #26 thread]

Welcome to Saturday night and the Kings! They are undefeated on the road, a record to start the season (11-0), and...very shiny.
I'm wondering if the Kings have won 11 straight on the road to start the season (an NHL record) because 11 straight hosts have been blinded by the glare coming off the Kings' silvery helmets.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 10, 2023
Hre’s how the Isles will line up, missing Adam Pelech, Sebastian Aho and now Ryan Pulock too, but adding new acquisition Robert Bortuzzo, who had to shave a lot:
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 10, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier
Fasching-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Romanov-Dobson
Bolduc-Bortuzzo
Reilly-Mayfield
Sorokin
Varlamov
Welcome to “the culture,” Bortuzzo! By shaving your face, you are demonstrating that you are part of a team, get it?
Bortuzzo said that Leddy & Greiss told him that he would love it on Long Island. The first thing they told him was to get a razor.— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 9, 2023
Said he's incredibly excited about this opportunity and that he feels he's done enough to stay ready even if he hadn't been playing in STL. #Isles
