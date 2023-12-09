Islanders Gameday News: Bortuzzo in as powerhouse Kings arrive

The New York Islanders continue their season-long homestand tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, who might be the best team in the NHL so far this season.
They’re definitely the best road team: On Thursday, they set the record for the longest win streak on the road to start a season, now 11-0-0. And the Islanders are now down three starting defensemen, including another stalwart. It necessitated an immediate trade.
Islanders News
- Ryan Pulock took a shot off his foot on Thursday and is now on IR. Down a righty, they traded a seventh-rounder to the St. Louis Blues for Robert Bortuzzo. Dom has some familiarity with the ten-year Blue, a member of the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team. [LHH | Isles: Bortuzzo Trade | Isles: Pulock to IR | NHL: Bortuzzo Trade | Newsday]
- A preview of tonight’s game. It’s a third jersey night with Ilya Sorokin in net, and it looks like it will be Bortuzzo’s debut alongside birthday boy Sam Bolduc. That defense is something.
#Isles morning skate— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 9, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier
Fasching-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
(extras: Martin, Wahlstrom)
Romanov-Dobson
Bolduc-Bortuzzo
Reilly-Mayfield
(extra: Hutton)
Sorokin
Varlamov
- Bortuzzo will wear his normal number, 41. [Islanders] After dressing for only four games this season, he is happy to have a chance to play again. [Twitter]
- The defense may be suffering, but at least they can score now. Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat have been a revelation, working exactly as we hoped. [THN]
- If anything, their chemistry just keeps getting better. It’s been amazing to watch. [NY Post]
- This development has contributed to a lot of confusion about who the Islanders actually are. Defense used to be their hallmark, and they got just enough offense; now, it’s the opposite, when better defense could have helped prevent blown leads and climb the standings. [Newsday]
- The latest episode of Weird Islanders: The Podcast! is out now, and it’s Kevin Poulin. He looked like the next big thing until he caught his skate in a rut. [LHH]
- Stan Fischler travels back to 1984, when the Islanders Dynasty officially ended and when Pat LaFontaine represented the future. [THN]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins losing another game in regulation, this one to the Panthers.
- It’s not a straightforward decision for the Calgary Flames to trade Chris Tanev. [Sportsnet]
- Boone Jenner suffered a fractured jaw and will be out six weeks. [Sportsnet]
- If the NHL goes to the Olympics in 2026, Team USA might be the favorite. [E$PN+]
- More and more and more about Patrick Kane to the Detroit Red Wings. [ESPN]
