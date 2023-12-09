 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Gameday News: Bortuzzo in as powerhouse Kings arrive

The Islanders lost Ryan Pulock to injury and traded for Robert Bortuzzo.

By Steven E. Smith
St Louis Blues v New York Islanders
Bortuzzo hurt Pelech during this game. But now he’ll wear the other jersey.
The New York Islanders continue their season-long homestand tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, who might be the best team in the NHL so far this season.

They’re definitely the best road team: On Thursday, they set the record for the longest win streak on the road to start a season, now 11-0-0. And the Islanders are now down three starting defensemen, including another stalwart. It necessitated an immediate trade.

Islanders News

  • Bortuzzo will wear his normal number, 41. [Islanders] After dressing for only four games this season, he is happy to have a chance to play again. [Twitter]
  • The defense may be suffering, but at least they can score now. Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat have been a revelation, working exactly as we hoped. [THN]
  • If anything, their chemistry just keeps getting better. It’s been amazing to watch. [NY Post]
  • This development has contributed to a lot of confusion about who the Islanders actually are. Defense used to be their hallmark, and they got just enough offense; now, it’s the opposite, when better defense could have helped prevent blown leads and climb the standings. [Newsday]
  • The latest episode of Weird Islanders: The Podcast! is out now, and it’s Kevin Poulin. He looked like the next big thing until he caught his skate in a rut. [LHH]
  • Stan Fischler travels back to 1984, when the Islanders Dynasty officially ended and when Pat LaFontaine represented the future. [THN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins losing another game in regulation, this one to the Panthers.

  • It’s not a straightforward decision for the Calgary Flames to trade Chris Tanev. [Sportsnet]
  • Boone Jenner suffered a fractured jaw and will be out six weeks. [Sportsnet]
  • If the NHL goes to the Olympics in 2026, Team USA might be the favorite. [E$PN+]
  • More and more and more about Patrick Kane to the Detroit Red Wings. [ESPN]

