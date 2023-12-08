Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 38 - Kevin Poulin (with guest Marc Sabourin)

Joined by Marc Sabourin, aka Sab, aka the creator of one of the best Islanders channels on YouTube, Mike and Dan remember goalie Kevin Poulin, who played less and won more internationally than most realize.

Poulin was pressed into duty on multiple iterations of the Islanders, few of them good. But he was capable of having outstanding games and standing on his head trying to keep the often undermanned or unstructured Isles afloat. After six seasons, many injuries, and a run-in with a future Islanders goalie in only 50 games in blue-and-orange, Poulin bounced around the planet and continued to play. And in 2018, on two international stages, he found the success that would never come to him on The Island.

Sab tells us about following Poulin’s career with the Islanders and Team Canada, how he copes with being an Islanders fan up north, and about his fantastic and indispensable YouTube channel, @sab769. Be sure to subscribe to him there and begin your trek down any number of rabbit holes.

Remember when Robin Lehner bumped Poulin and almost started a brawl?

Poulin was around so long he made saves on Jason Arnott

This is a sick save (with a cameo appearance by the goal post)

Straight from Sab’s YouTube page: Poulin struggles at first but helps the Islanders get an OT win in Denver in January, 2011.

And in what Howie Rose called, “the NHL Game of his life,” Poulin made 46 saves in a shootout win over the Sharks in December of 2013:

Poulin suffered a freak knee cap injury in warmups that cost him the rest of the 2011 season.

In 2015, he was lost on waivers to Lightning, who soon traded him to Calgary. It was the end of… some kind of era.

While his NHL numbers are modest, Poulin had a lot of success on the international stage. He led Canada to a Spengler Cup in 2018 including a 3-0 shutout over Switzerland in the final. He went 3-0-0 with a .971 s% and a 1.00 GAA.

Poulin announced his retirement this September via his Instagram.

DUTHIE!

