Islanders vs. Blue Jackets: We’ll try it again [Game #25 thread]

The New York Islanders host the bad and very banged-up Columbus Blue Jackets, which means it’s another opportunity to make a loss hurt in the most infuriating way possible.

Coming off a jaw-dropping collapse against the San Jose Sharks, they appear to be starting Semyon Varlamov and otherwise using the same lineup, based off the morning skate as reported by Andrew Gross for Newsday.

Here’s hoping they won’t also use the same third-period late-and-close approach, though you know they will. You just know they will.

The Blue Jackets recently traded someone named Eric Robinson, who apparently played seven season with them. #TheMoreYouKnow

Their injury list includes Adam “Hey, you’re supposed to put a u after q” Boqvist, goalie Elvis Merzlikins and Cole “Son Of” Sillinger.

Will you be watching this game with us? Sorry in advance for your loss.