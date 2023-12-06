Islanders News: Time to clean house

If they don’t fire the coach (the whole bench, really) this morning, I may have to take a break from this team—this team does its press releases on the hour, and we are already past one of the benchmarks at 9:00 a.m., so it seems less likely that our wish will be granted. I just don’t know how much longer I can justify financially supporting this mental torture.

Lane Lambert was next to Trotz forever, and I cannot understand how he retained none of Barry’s grasp of the fortitude down the stretch of a game. Baffling bench shortenings, inability to rally the troops. — Through The Island Podcast (@ttislandpodcast) December 6, 2023

It wouldn’t be as bad if they straight-up sucked and just got blown out every game. But they have had a chance to close out so many games and inexplicably failed to do so on now eleven occasions, eight of which went on to be losses. That’s seven points they’ve squandered—seven more points would put them three back of the Rangers for first in the division. I wrote Friday that hopefully, the Hurricanes game was them turning a corner, but they just keep finding a new rock bottom. Pardon my language, but it’s fucking pathetic.

This GM once fired Robbie Ftorek with eight games left in the regular season, despite the Devils sitting in first place, because he didn’t like the way his team looked, and they went on to win the Stanley Cup. Obviously, I’m not saying a coach firing is going to guarantee this team a Cup, but the old man has fired coaches for less than this miserable display.

If he can’t pull that trigger, he can get lost, too—and I’m speaking directly to ownership here.

Islanders News

Lane Lambert: “To lose that game is . . . sin.” Okay, and what the hell are you going to do about it now that it has happened eleven (11!) times? [THN]

Oliver Wahlstrom sat out in favor of Julien Gauthier and Hudson Fasching, which was the right call. [Newsday]

Dan and Mike put out a cathartic emergency episode after the latest disaster. I don’t know of a single Islander fan who supports Lane Lambert as coach at this point. [LHH]

This is supposed to be a stretch where the Islanders stockpile points at home against some bad teams. What an embarrassing start to the homestand. [Newsday]

Stan Fischler is being nice saying it’s “arguably” the worst blown lead of the season. It is. It’s the worst since the last one, and until the next one. [THN]

Elsewhere

