Islanders Gameday News + thread: Don’t make this hard

Tonight the Islanders carry an unexpected two-game win streak home for the first of six games in a row on Long Island. The visitors, the San Jose Sharks, had an apocalyptic start to the season but have since settled down a bit, to the point that they can surprise some teams and they will surely frustrate the Islanders.

Sorry for the late post — December is a beast.

Islanders News

Banged-up regular Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson were at the optional morning skate after taking maintenance days yesterday. So they should be ready tonight. Sebastian Aho The Greater also skated but remains on IR. Mat Barzal is over his illness. [Isles]

Six-game homestand, you say? The Isles know it’s kind of a big deal. [Newsday | Post]

Previewing tonight: Welcome, Sharks. [Isles]

Logjam! In the bottom six. So Matt Martin and Oliver Wahlstrom are currently odd men out, yes? [Post]

Prospect Report: Hype away! Alex Jefferies was named the Hockey East Player of the Month for the second time in his NCAA career. Alexander Ljungkrantz had a four-goal week in Sweden. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores included the Flyers winning the Battle of Pennsylvania, the Hurricanes falling to Nino’s Jets, and the Capitals getting TORCHED by the Coyotes.