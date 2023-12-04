Islanders Anxiety - Episode 265 - A Couple Different Storms

Mike and Dan react to a wild week in which the Islanders won two of three on the road despite continuing their bad habits. Listen for a few important announcements as well.

After an excruciating, infuriating last second loss in New Jersey, the Islanders faced daunting games in Raleigh and Sunrise. They won both while still coughing up leads, failing to clear their own zone and generally playing like assholes. The points kept them afloat in the Eastern Conference, but remind the guys of other recent seasons that went off the rails thanks to similar play.

In the second half, they look ahead at what should be some winnable (?) games, and at the quiet excellence of Bo Horvat.

We also announce a new perk for Patreon subscribers - iron-on “Islanders Anxiety Club” patches - and a new free option to keep up to date on what’s coming up next for the podcast.

Might be slightly out of date now but this is still crazy.

Check out the iron-on patches here, and sign up for our Country Club tier throughout December to get one of your own.

Announcement: Islanders Anxiety Club iron-on patches are coming!



Country Club tier members automatically receive one. Upgrade or sign up for Country Club throughout the month of December to get your own. On Jan 1, they disappear! Don't wait. #Isleshttps://t.co/iuMzsWvB7c — Dan (@cultureoflosing) December 1, 2023

