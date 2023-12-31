Islanders at Penguins: Response [Game #36 thread]

Another divisional game, another chance to (re)create some separation with another playoff aspirant.

Tonight the Islanders get a chance to answer the 7-0 drubbing they received from the Penguins just a few nights ago, though perhaps this time the attempt at revenge won’t be of such epic proportions. (Where have you gone, Micheal [sic] Haley?) The Penguins are coming off a home win last night over the Blues, so they’d love nothing more to finish 2023 on a little run to once again revive hopes that their window has not closed.

On the injury front, Semyon Varlamov is on the trip, Scott Mayfield is off IR, and he and Casey Cizikas have been declared gametime decisions.

Don't think I see Robert Bortuzzo for warmups. He's a righty like Scott Mayfield so Mayfield could well be paired with Sam Bolduc tonight. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 31, 2023

Casey Cizikas and Scott Mayfield, called game-time decisions by Lane Lambert, both taking pregame warmups — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year to one and all (except the Penguins, they’ve received plenty enough); here’s hoping the Isles ring it in with some joy.

This is our game thread. Can’t guarantee when a recap will show up, so have your fun and analysis in comments!