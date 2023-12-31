Islanders Gameday News: Revenge of the Birds

The New York Islanders have a beautiful opportunity before them.

Rather than have to wait a month until seeing them again, they have a chance to almost immediately avenge a 7-0 loss against the team that tagged them for it, and they were able to earn a dominant win in between to go in with more confidence.

But make no mistake: Despite Friday night’s victory over the Washington Capitals, the Islanders probably aren’t complacent and still want a piece of the Pittsburgh Penguins. I am certain that they will come out looking for goals and bruises against a Penguins team that had to play last night. I can think of no better way to kick off a four-game, Pittsburgh-and-the-Western-Four-Corners road trip.

FIG Picks go here. Remember friends, it’s a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. Happy New Year.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game, the first of a four-game swing that takes the Isles out west after they finish up in Western Pennsylvania.

They’re ready to give the Pens a taste of their own medicine. [Newsday]

Adam Pelech joined the fellas at morning skate today, and Scott Mayfield did again, as well. [Isles DTD]

The Islanders made a pair of roster moves yesterday, moving Ryan Pulock from IR to LTIR (for cap wiggle room) and returning Ken Appleby to Bridgeport. [Isles DTD] Regarding the former, they’re close to ready to activate Mayfield or Pelech (or both), but hopefully, Pulock hasn’t suffered a setback. Stefen Rosner explains what LTIR can do. [THN] And indeed, Mayfield and Casey Cizikas are game-time decisions.

Per #Isles Lane Lambert, both Casey Cizikas and D Scott Mayfield (still on IR) are game-time decisions. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 31, 2023

Regarding the latter, I think Lane Lambert said Semyon Varlamov wouldn’t make the trip at least to start, but I guess he is fine because he’s there.

Semyon Varlamov participating in #Isles morning skate. He was unavailable for the last game because of maintenance. So he’s on the trip. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 31, 2023

In the latest Question and Isles, the Islanders pick one teammate they’d take on a road trip. I guess Brock Nelson is the savant. [Islanders]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Devils blowing a 2-0 to the Bruins, who scored five unanswered to win in regulation. Also, the Rangers beat the Lightning in regulation, and the Predators got the Caps in the shootout, but the Penguins and Hurricanes both won in regulation over the Blues and Maple Leafs, respectively.