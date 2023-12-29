Islanders vs. Capitals: Rebound [Game #35 thread]

The Islanders host the Capitals tonight on Long Island, where they hope Ilya Sorokin is ready for an extended run of games.

Semyon Varlamov, who did mop-up duty in the third period of the 0-7 slaughter at the hands of the Penguins, will not dress tonight (“maintenance”); Bridgeport recall Ken Appleby will suit up as backup.

7-0 loss to Pens may be more costly to #Isles than originally suspected. G Semyon Varlamov (maintenance), who subbed for Ilya Sorokin in 3rd period, will not dress tonight and coach Lane Lambert said Varlamov may not travel with team to start upcoming four-game road trip. https://t.co/ZByLJy2Bmw — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 29, 2023

In the opposite net, the Capitals are expected to start Charlie Lindgren.

The Islanders are two points ahead of the Capitals, but Washington has two games in hand. This one has divisional impact.