Islanders vs. Capitals: Rebound [Game #35 thread]

One more taste of home before a road trip.

By Dominik
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders host the Capitals tonight on Long Island, where they hope Ilya Sorokin is ready for an extended run of games.

Semyon Varlamov, who did mop-up duty in the third period of the 0-7 slaughter at the hands of the Penguins, will not dress tonight (“maintenance”); Bridgeport recall Ken Appleby will suit up as backup.

In the opposite net, the Capitals are expected to start Charlie Lindgren.

The Islanders are two points ahead of the Capitals, but Washington has two games in hand. This one has divisional impact.

