Islanders Gameday News: Illness and maintenance

The Islanders entered the break in 2nd place in the Metro and emerged from it to get smacked around by the 7th-place Penguins. The division is very tight — six points separate 2nd and 7th place — and tonight brings another divisional battle as the Washington Capitals visit, trailing the Isles by just two points.
Islanders-Capitals News
- Yesterday’s practice included some updates of note: Casey Cizikas missed (illness) though Lane Lambert was optimistic he’d be ready. Semyon Varlamov also missed (day to day), and Kent Appleby was recalled from AHL Bridgeport. Scott Mayfield continued to skate but isn’t expected to be ready for tonight. [Isles]
- Tonight’s opponent also has news: Max Pacioretty could make his debut tonight after recovering from his latest Achilles tear [NHL], and the team finally signed UFA Ethan Bear, who had his pick of seekers after recovering from a shoulder injury at the World Championship last summer. [NHL]
- Previewing tonight’s matchup. [Isles]
- Lane Lambert says all of the issues in the disaster against the Penguins are easily fixable. [Post]
- Pat LaFontaine joined NHL Now for the opening of the Park at Elmont. [Isles]
- WJC tracker: some Isles prospect points in the U.S. 11-3 win. [Isles]
Elsewhere
After 14 games on the first night back from break, there were just four games last night. They included regulation wins for the Hurricanes and Flyers.
- Marc-Andre Fleury is approaching his 1,000th NHL regular season game. [NHL]
- Tage Thompson missed last night’s game, placed on the “non-roster” list for personal reasons but expected to return tomorrow. [TSN]
- Jonathan Huberdeau is on a big contract and S-T-R-U-G-G-L-I-N-G. A line shakeup is the latest attempt to get him going. [TSN]
- Hyperbole: Huberdeau as the worst salary cap era contract ever. [THW]
- Leafs blueline suck watch: Mark Giordano is ready to return [Sportsnet], and do the Leafs need Chris Tanev? (Who, again, is not their property, but anyone not Leafs property is to be considered someone who should be if convenient for them.) [Sportsnet]
- Spec carrying Oilers water: “If this team doesn’t make the playoffs it’s not on the GM or the President. It’s on the players.” [Sportsnet]
