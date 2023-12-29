Islanders Gameday News: Illness and maintenance

The Islanders entered the break in 2nd place in the Metro and emerged from it to get smacked around by the 7th-place Penguins. The division is very tight — six points separate 2nd and 7th place — and tonight brings another divisional battle as the Washington Capitals visit, trailing the Isles by just two points.

Leave your First Islanders Goal picks here.

Islanders-Capitals News

Yesterday’s practice included some updates of note: Casey Cizikas missed (illness) though Lane Lambert was optimistic he’d be ready. Semyon Varlamov also missed (day to day), and Kent Appleby was recalled from AHL Bridgeport. Scott Mayfield continued to skate but isn’t expected to be ready for tonight. [Isles]

Tonight’s opponent also has news: Max Pacioretty could make his debut tonight after recovering from his latest Achilles tear [NHL], and the team finally signed UFA Ethan Bear, who had his pick of seekers after recovering from a shoulder injury at the World Championship last summer. [NHL]

Previewing tonight’s matchup. [Isles]

Lane Lambert says all of the issues in the disaster against the Penguins are easily fixable. [Post]

Pat LaFontaine joined NHL Now for the opening of the Park at Elmont. [Isles]

WJC tracker: some Isles prospect points in the U.S. 11-3 win. [Isles]

Elsewhere

After 14 games on the first night back from break, there were just four games last night. They included regulation wins for the Hurricanes and Flyers.