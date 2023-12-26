Islanders Anxiety - Episode 269 - Merry and Sour

Mike and Dan recap a productive Christmas week for the Islanders and reflect on how they keep picking points despite significant injuries.

With wins over the Oilers and Hurricanes and an overtime loss to the Capitals, the Islanders put some distance between themselves and some Metro rivals, and took tentative control of second place in the division. Still without minute munchers Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield, several have stepped up to make the Islanders defense work well enough to shut down Connor McDavid and take a big win in Carolina. But you won’t hear that from outside of the team’s bubble.

In the second half, they look ahead to upcoming games against the Penguins, which can make more space and help further hinder an already wounded animal, and breakdown the “loser point” discussion that’s popped up around the Islanders, thanks to the real losers in this situation.

Happy New Year from all of us, and we’ll be recording our next episode on January 1st.

Part 1 of Arthur Staple's Islanders mailbag tackles some big topics (and ends with a great set-up and punchline).

