Islanders Gameday News: Two points for Christmas?

Christmas is approaching. So, too, is the three-day break the NHL takes to allow the players and members of the organization to spend time with their families. Today is the last day of NHL action until December 27.

The New York Islanders’ last game is a road battle with their 2023 first-round opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes. The two budding rivals have already played one another twice this season; the road team won in overtime both times. And they won’t play again until March—good because I’m sick of these dorks.

I believe that no matter what happens tonight, the Islanders will go into the Christmas break in a playoff spot by points percentage. Obviously, there’s a lot of hockey left this season, but that portends success. That said, a win tonight would put them in second place by actual points in the Metro headed into the reprieve, just four points back of the first-place New York Rangers (with two more games played than the Smurfs, but that’s neither here nor there).

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s contest.

Per Lane Lambert, Julien Gauthier is expected to be available for tomorrow night’s game at Carolina. Based on today’s practice, looked like Olivwr Wahlstrom will remain in the lineup. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 22, 2023

Lou Lamoriello says the door is still open for Zach Parise if he chooses to walk through it. [Newsday]

Lou has been impressed with the Islanders’ special teams, although more about the shorthanded goals than the PK itself. [NY Post]

Alex Romanov’s hit total has steadily decreased, but that’s primarily because he’s been in better position as he ascends to a legitimate top-pair defenseman alongside Noah Dobson. [THN]

Dobson’s success can be attributed to his slow-play development program at the NHL level. [NY Post]

This Day in Isles History: Bryan Trottier notched eight points against the Rangers on his way to a Hart Trophy (1978).

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the fraudulent Detroit Red Wings coughing up a four-goal lead to the Philadelphia Flyers, the second time they have done that in December. Detroit recovered enough to win the shootout (of course, yet another three-point game), but—and this is coming from an Islander fan—that is pathetic. Also, the Rangers gave up four third-period goals to the Edmonton Oilers to lose in regulation, meaning only the Islanders were able to stifle the Oilers on their holiday trip to New York.