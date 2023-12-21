Islanders News: It was a point

The NHL’s absurd “sometimes two, sometimes three” answer to “What is an NHL game worth?” creates eternal mental loops as you try to digest seemingly simple concepts like “.500,” and “loss.”

You end up being grateful when “losses” yield points — you know, because the teams actually tied the game in regulation, but it has been decreed that North Americans (and their broadcasters) are intellectually incapable of accepting ties, so a watered-down bonus competition is played and a “winner” and “loser” must be declared.

Grateful for “loser” points (they’re more accurately “regulation” points), yes, but points streaks in the NHL are both a way to hang around the race and yet also a path to ruin. An 82-game points streak does not get you to the playoffs. But losing only the traditional way (in regulation) has you falling behind in a hurry.

The Islanders’ current “points in X of Y” streak is now up to 16 of their last 18 games, but the more important run is that they’ve won (or at least collected that second point via the bonus competition) in seven of their last 11, with only one regulation loss. So that’s 17 points from their last 11 games, which...yeah, that’s a helpful pace.

So we can be happy that they salvaged a point in D.C. last night despite not being anywhere near their best, as they got three of a possible four points from a tricky traveling back-to-back vs. the Oilers and in Washington.

Islanders News

About last night:

Recaps: Bummer of an ending, with a tough-luck penalty [LHH] | That penalty meant they never really got a chance to repeat their recent OT magic. [Newsday] | Back-to-back struggles continue. [Post] | Lee’s emergence from a forecheck scramble followed by a beautiful deke was {chef’s kiss} [THN]

The Skinny: Noah “just call me Aucoin” Dobson logged 28:19 — “the 14th straight game he has played at least 25 minutes (no Islander has averaged 25 minutes per game since 2013-14).” [Isles]

Three Takeaways: Another slow start in the back half of a back-to-back, but through goaltending they held on, and Anders Lee got a huge goal in the third. [Isles]

Also:

ICYMI: Julien Gauthier sat out (day to day), giving Oliver Wahlstrom an opportunity. [Isles] (Not in this link, but Lane Lambert said Oliver did “some good things.”)

Before the season, who here had Simon Holmstrom as our new Bobby Bourne? (In one respect, anyway.) [THN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other NHL scores included just two other games, the Wings losing in regulation to the Jets.