Capitals 3, Islanders 2 (OT): Isles rally but fall short in overtime

It was an unfortunate end to the game, but the New York Islanders played a solid road game on a back-to-back against a well-rested Washington Capitals team.

They fell behind twice in the game and came back both times, nice goals at (notably) even strength by Hudson Fasching and Anders Lee.

It wasn’t mean to be in overtime, but the penalty kill did its job in regulation, even though the power play failed to convert on three chances.

Tough to give two points to a division rival, and especially to one close to us in the standings, but ultimately it wasn’t a terrible result to get this game to OT and get a point on the road.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

First Period

Beck Malenstyn was sent to the box for tripping Bo Horvat 57 seconds into the game, but the Isles’ power play was killed off by the Capitals.

Shortly after, Pierre Engvall was called for tripping, sending the Capitals to the power play. The Islanders killed that, though it had some dangerous looks and close calls.

Around 10 minutes into the first, Hendrix Lapierre would open the scoring for the Capitals, shooting the puck in under Semyon Varlamov’s arm.

In the period as a whole, it looked like a typical Islanders back-to-back start, as they were outshot 15-7, and 12-3 at one point.

Second Period

Hudson Fasching tied the game up early in the second, putting the puck past Darcy Kuemper via five-hole wraparound.

ALL TIED UP. pic.twitter.com/QH38ByZVUW — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 21, 2023

Kyle Palmieri was called for holding, but the Islanders killed off the penalty.

Bo Horvat got his stick in the way of a Nicolas Aube-Kubel attempt at an empty net, and shortly after, Aube-Kubel took a hooking penalty, but the Islanders couldn’t take advantage.

A few minutes later, Joel Edmunson picked up his first goal of the season from the blueline, shooting it past Varlamov.

Nick Jensen took a high-sticking penalty, and the Islanders once again couldn’t get the power play to click.

Third Period

With just under 8 minutes left, a loose puck found Anders Lee, and he put it past Kuemper on the backhand.

The Islanders did well to get themselves back in the game in general, going from how heavily outshot they were in the first two being near-even on SOG on the second half of a back-to-back, which they’ve struggled with.

Lee’s goal would send these teams off to overtime.

OT

Noah Dobson was called for tripping Martin Fehervary, giving the Capitals a 4 on 3 power play early into overtime, and Dylan Strome scored on the power play to win the game.

And despite a brief league-called challenge to see if Tom Wilson had played the puck with a high stick earlier, the call on the ice was confirmed, and the goal was good, confirming that the Islanders would be leaving the nation’s capital with just a point.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head to Carolina to take on the Hurricanes on December 23. It’ll be their last game before a short Christmas break.