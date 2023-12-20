Islanders at Capitals: Oliver draws back in [Game #32 thread]

The Islanders are in D.C. to try to pull off a second win in as many nights after special teams-ing the Oilers out of Long Island last night.

Lane Lambert has been steady with the lineup through this run — and blueline injuries leave him little choice on the back end — but Julien Gauthier left last night’s game with an injury and it sounds like Oliver Wahlstrom will slot in there on J-G Pageau’s line.

Lambert said he likes the way the other three lines are going so that was most "logical" decision. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 20, 2023

However, Matt Martin is reportedly activated off IR again, so perhaps he’s available if anything unexpected happens in warmups.

For the Capitals, age might be making noise in Alex Ovechkin’s chase for history as he’s stuck on five (!) goals, none in the past 13 games — which of course means he’ll score two tonight.

He scored twice when these teams last met, a 4-1 Caps win on Long Island, though of course one of those was a late empty-netter — the dirty secret upon which great goal scorers’ records are inflated.

Tonight’s U.S. telecast is on TNT and whatever associated products that entails. This is our in-game chat. Hope it’s largely Ovi-free!