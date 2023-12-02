Islanders Gameday News: Visiting the Cats before heading home

The New York Islanders wrap up this three-game road swing tonight with a visit to the Florida Panthers. It’s a 6:00 p.m. start, so don’t be late!

After this contest, the Islanders come home for a season-long six-game homestand. But they can’t look too far ahead. The Panthers have been a strong team this season, despite missing their top two defensemen, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, for the first two months. And hey, they’re back now.

Mike Reilly returns to face the team that waived him, although I imagine there will be no love lost for him since they let him suit up for only two games. I can’t envision a video tribute for that, either.

Let’s see what heartwrenching developments the Islanders have in store for us this evening.

FIG Picks go here.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game.

They had a very brief morning skate today in which Mathew Barzal did not participate. But Lane Lambert expects him to be ready for tonight. And Ilya Sorokin was in the starter’s net and left the ice first.

#Isles HC Lane Lambert is on the ice, so this isn’t an optional skate.



Group was also off yesterday.



We will find out what is up with Barzal shortly. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) December 2, 2023

Lane Lambert said Mathew Barzal is expected to play tonight. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 2, 2023

In his weekly column, Andrew Gross writes that the Islanders keep paying the price for taking untimely penalties. That one is on the players. [Newsday]

He discusses that and just what this team looks like at the quarter pole in podcast form. He also chats with Reilly and Scott Mayfield. [Island Ice]

Simon Holmstrom has been a shorthanded goal machine. Of his six goals, three have come down a man. The Isles’ single-season record is seven, held by both Bob Bourne and Frans Nielsen. Good company. [Newsday]

Stan Fischler chats with Bill Torrey’s son, Rich, who worked with his father in hockey before deciding to step away to focus on his art. Now, he’s marrying his two passions. [THN]

The Hockey News sat down with newly acquired Tyce Thompson. [THN]

Elsewhere

Only two games last night, and they both ended up with rather surprising results that greatly helped the Islanders: Despite going up 2-0, the Ottawa Senators lost 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the New Jersey Devils’ goaltending woes continued, as Akira Schmid gave up five goals on 17 shots to the San Jose Sharks, who added an empty-netter and got their first road win of the season, 6-3.