Islanders 3, Oilers 1: Special teams and Sorokin carry Isles to victory

After a tough game in Montreal, the New York Islanders came back to put up a strong win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl scored the first goal of the game, but the Islanders scored three straight via special teams and were able to hold on after a precarious third period where they barely registered any offense at all.

[NHL Gamecenter | Game Summary | Event Summary | Natural Stat Trick]

First Period

Just a minute and a half into the first, Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game.

Julien Gauthier took a tripping penalty which the Islanders killed off.

Mat Barzal had the best chance to tie it in the period, but he was stopped by Stuart Skinner on a breakaway.

Second Period

Bo Horvat had a shot saved by Skinner, and then the Islanders would head to the power play after Sam Gagner was called for slashing.

34 seconds later, Anders Lee scored to tie it at 1 apiece after finding the puck up behind Skinner after the save on Kyle Palmieri.

10 minutes into the second, Draisaitl took a hooking penalty, and the power play went to work again.

Bo Horvat made it 2-1 a minute and a half into the power play. A great pass from Brock Nelson found Horvat in the slot and the PP continued its hot streak.

Then, Nelson took a tripping penalty, but it wouldn’t be long before Shorthanded King Simon Holmstrom scored his fifth(!) shorthanded goal of the year, 10th of the season overall.

While still killing off the penalty, Robert Bortuzzo took a holding penalty, putting the Islanders on a 5 on 3. The Isles were able to kill the 5 on 3 and the remaining 5 on 4.

Zach Hyman was called for tripping with 19 seconds left in the period.

Third Period

The Oilers killed that penalty, and two 2 on 1 attempts from the Islanders were stopped, with Nelson unable to get the puck over to Pierre Engvall and Holmstrom unable to get a shot off while skating with Barzal.

The Islanders took a too many men penalty, but killed that.

With around 5 minutes left, the Oilers pulled Skinner for the extra skater. The Islanders were able to withstand the pressure, and Hyman was called for tripping in the offensive zone with 3:08 left, giving the Islanders a break from withstanding some 6 on 5 pressure.

They were able to survive the third period despite registering only two shots.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders head to Washington, DC to take on the Capitals. A big game and another two points needed against a divisional rival.