Islanders News: Moment to reset

After playing just about every other day through the homestand and then back-to-back to conclude it and visit Montreal, the Islanders had Sunday off. So at today’s practice we’ll hear any injury updates and other news on where they are as they prepare to host a dangerous and surging Oilers team on Tuesday.

It’s also a chance to kind of reset status and expectations: Through 30 games, the Islanders are in third place in the Metro with a .600 points percentage. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers(!) (by a point) and Short Island Smurfs (by seven), while the Carolina Hurricanes continue to scuffle, the New Jersey Devils continue to lag, and the Washington Capitals show more of a pulse than many expected.

Islanders News

Rehashing the loss in Montreal: 3 Takeaways [Isles] | A poor 40 minutes [LHH] | The Skinny: Bo Horvat’s points streak reaches 10 games, a career high; Brock Nelson passed Patrick Flatley for 13th on the franchise points list. [Isles]

Lane Lambert remembers what it was like to be healthy scratched and bide your time, so he hopes Oliver Wahlstrom can handle the same. [Post]

Horvat, Mat Barzal and Noah Dobson are all worthy of All-Star candidacy. [THN]

After a strong third period in Montreal, maybe it’s the 60-minute effort that’s actually eluding the Isles this year. [Post]

Barzal’s work on his one-timer and slapper may be paying off. [THN]

The latest episode of Island Ice with Andrew Gross featured Ross Johnston. [Newsday]

Elsewhere