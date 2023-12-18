Islanders Anxiety - Episode 268 - So Many More Dimensions

Mike and Dan recap an eventful week of four games with highs, lows, history and heroics that kept the Islanders in the fight in the Metro.

Each game could have been its own podcast, but we take an overview of where the team is after 30 games and how they got here - both good and bad. While some players have emerged as better than expected, others are showing why they’re not ready for Prime Time. And with big games against close division rivals on the horizon, it’s on the Islanders to fix the systematic problems that have plagued them all season.

In the second half, we have our final say about the insanity out of Toronto, and tie up all the noise with a new edition of Master Leaf Theatre. Please listen because you won’t be disappointed. Then we can give it a rest for a while (we hope).

Our next episode will record on December 26, so have a Merry and Festive Christmas.

