Islanders vs. Bruins: One more to wrap up the homestand [Game #29 thread]

The New York Islanders complete a six-game homestand tonight when the Boston Bruins visit. Be honest, before this homestand began, and especially after they blew it against the Sharks to start things off, you thought tonight’s game would be the final nail in this season’s coffin, yeah?

Maybe not that bad; but there’s no way you expected them to come into this 4-0-1. As Steve mentioned in the morning roundup, tonight’s performance could play a significant role in how this team is perceived by it’s admittedly volatile fanbase as well as the continental media who ignore the team except when to tell its fans not to boo.

The injury-depleted lineup shall continue until health or losses return. Today Scotty Mayfield officially joined Adam Pelech (and Matt Martin) on IR:

#Isles at morning skate

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Gauthier

Fasching-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

(Extra: Wahlstrom, Martin (IR))

Romanov-Dobson

Reilly-Aho

Bolduc-Bortuzzo

(Extra: Hutton)

Sorokin (starter's net)

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 15, 2023

For the Bruins, one storyline is Jake DeBrusk’s scoring slump, as the 27-goal scorer of last season is stuck on four goals this season. He’s also a pending free agent, who previously requested a trade (under the old coach) before breaking out last year (under the new coach).

It’s nice when other teams have problems.

This is our in-game chat thread. Enjoy!