Islanders Gameday News: B’s in for a big test

This one’s going to be a big test. The New York Islanders welcome the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins to Elmont to close out this season-long homestand.

Inarguably, the six-game home streak has already been a smashing success despite there being a blown win to one of the worst teams in the league. They’ve gone 4-0-1 so far, collecting nine of ten possible points. But a strong showing against the Bruins would be huge both in the standings and in perception, especially because the Islanders do not usually come out on top when they play the Bruins, 2021 Second Round aside.

However, they will have to do it significantly shorthanded, as they’ll likely roll with the same lineup as Wednesday night. Boston seems to be pretty banged up too, though, with Charlie McAvoy out.

Islanders News

In his latest written 32 Thoughts, Thought No. 8 is Elliotte Friedman reporting that Zach Parise has really ramped up his training to get ready to join an NHL team, and he notes that Parise said previously that it was “Islanders or nowhere.” [Written 32 Thoughts] On the podcast that came out this morning, he reaffirmed that “people believe if he’s gonna play this year, it’s gonna be for the suddenly surging Islanders.” [32 Thoughts Podcast: Parise bit at 37:45 mark]

However, Chris Johnston says that Parise has drawn interest from several contending teams, though he notes that Parise ramping up his training has coincided with the Islanders’ heater. [The Athletic]

It is worth asking: Is Parise a need? The forward group is clicking right now. [THN] But what I will say is that he probably wouldn’t be ready right away, so we can see how the group looks by the time he’s ready to play. My guess is he rotates with Julien Gauthier if he does join the Isles.

Mathew Barzal has been much better in his own zone these days. He blocked a big shot on Wednesday, and his expected goals against are down. [Newsday]

Some news and notes, including the Islanders’ defense casualties. [Newsday]

After the latest win, the league and media are starting to take notice of how hot the Islanders are and especially how good Noah Dobson has been. He’s officially getting Norris Trophy buzz—everyone acknowledges he won’t beat Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes, but someone’s gotta be the third finalist, and he’s as good a candidate as anyone else right now. [amNY]

His new partner, Alex Romanov, has improved significantly over the second half of the Isles’ season thus far. This whole thread is really illuminating.

The #Isles had a 55% EV xGF% in the 2nd half of their season with Romy on the ice. That is incredible! And he's had to do it on a larger workload too because of the many #Isles defensive injuries. He has improved so much from last year and even from just the start of the season — Stats By Zach (@StatsByZach) December 15, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Flyers tying it late and beating the Capitals in the shootout (three-point game because of course) and the Blue Jackets blowing a 5-0 third period lead to the Maple Leafs before salvaging an OT win. Also, the Hurricanes defeated the Red Wings in regulation.