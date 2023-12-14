Islanders News: What the Duck is going on here?

The Islanders are doing great! It’s weird. It’s been high-wire every game. There are persistent flaws. But also some improving signs? And some things, like scoring overall, and the power play, that have been pretty good even through their tough times.

They haven’t lost in regulation in a month (cue: just jinxed Friday), so man they have sent us through some ups and downs.

Suddenly they’re four points off the pace for the division lead. What do you make of this team now?

Islanders News

Recaps from last night’s win over the Ducks on Simon Holmstrom’s late shorty: LHH | Newsday | THN | NHL | Post

Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat know they’re relied on — and paid — to be the big guns, and they’re motivated to show they can do it. [Newsday]

The Isles players were excited to see Ross Johnston, with Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas fawning over his character and how he handled his role here. [THN | Post]

In praise of Lou Lamoriello for keeping the squad together and augmenting here and there. [THN]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores also included the Avalanche rolling the Sabres and the Jets knocking off the Kings.