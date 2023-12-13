Islanders vs. Ducks: Varly to start, Mayfield to rest, Aho to return [Game #28 thread]

The Islanders try to keep a good thing going as the Anaheim Ducks and old friend Ross Johnston visit Long Island.

There will be a lineup change: Scott Mayfield has a different injury and will be out; while Grant Hutton was recalled from Bridgeport, it looks like Sebastian Aho is ready to return instead, according to Newsday’s Andrew Gross reporting from the morning skate.

#Isles Lane Lambert says Sebastian Aho will be a game-time decision. Must be activated off IR. He skated with the second power play unit during morning skate, a pretty good indication he's ready to return. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 13, 2023

Let’s give a good ol’ classy cheer to Ross Johnston, claimed off waivers at the beginning of the season after seven illustrious seasons on the Island!