Islanders vs. Ducks: Varly to start, Mayfield to rest, Aho to return [Game #28 thread]

Also: Ross the Boss returns.

By Dominik
Maybe one day these two will be part of this, too.
The Islanders try to keep a good thing going as the Anaheim Ducks and old friend Ross Johnston visit Long Island.

There will be a lineup change: Scott Mayfield has a different injury and will be out; while Grant Hutton was recalled from Bridgeport, it looks like Sebastian Aho is ready to return instead, according to Newsday’s Andrew Gross reporting from the morning skate.

Let’s give a good ol’ classy cheer to Ross Johnston, claimed off waivers at the beginning of the season after seven illustrious seasons on the Island!

