Islanders Anxiety - Episode 267 - That Look In Their Eyes

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ two big wins after their disastrous loss to San Jose, and prepare for a tough week against the Leafs, Ducks, Bruins and Habs.

In beating the Blue Jackets and Kings, the latter of whom was on a record-setting 11-game road winning streak, the Islanders reversed their trend of blowing leads late, taking over each game in the third period. The wins also revived the fortunes of Anders Lee, JG Pageau and Sam Bolduc, all of whom had seen their share of criticisms this season.

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo arrived via trade and freshly shorn, and coach Lane Lambert is also still here, and it seems we’re stuck with him until at least the end of the season.

In the second half, they look at a tough back-to-back against the Bruins and Canadiens (the latter in Montreal) and the return of Ross Johnston as an Anaheim Duck. But first they leap head first into Leafs Week with an epic double episode of Master Leaf Theatre and a look at how the game will be covered, and how that coverage has affected their ability to enjoy the sport.

We’re talking Dubas fanfic, acting dreams, sportswriters parachuting into UBS Arena and more. It’s Sweeps Week so we’re pulling out all the stops. Clear out a chunk of time and enjoy.

Bortuzzo wanted to shave anyway. So it all worked out.

Guess we’ll never know what would have happened if the guy who signed all these guys was still here. A shame.

Not coming to a movie theater near you (we hope): Auston Matthews.

