Islanders Gameday News: Just another Maple Monday

Because the Metro is a mediocre morass, the 12-7-7 Islanders enter today still in third place in the division, thanks in part to points in 11 of their past 12 games — and despite blown third-period leads that deprived them of accumulating two points from several of those.
Tonight the Isles host the Leafs, who are hoping they have their #1 goalie again with Ilya Samsonov back and coming off a shutout, while Joseph Woll is on the shelf with an ankle injury.
This is a slightly earlier start at 7:00 p.m. EST. Leave your FIG picks here.
Islanders News
About Saturday’s comeback win over the Kings:
- Recaps from LHH | Newsday | Post | AM NY | THN | Isles video
- Three takeaways: Robert Bortuzzo “certainly communicates with Bolduc. I think Bolduc’s playing well and I think that Robert has an impact on that,” Lambert said. [Isles]
- The Skinny: Bo Horvat’s on a six-game points streak...Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third career overtime goal was his first as an Islander. [Isles]
Meanwhile:
- Bortuzzo is excited to get to play, and kept it simple in his debut. [Post | Newsday]
- Horvat is increasingly an assuming a leadership role, and embracing some of the heat. [AM NY]
- Adam Pelech has resumed skating on his own...of course his injury is clearly upper body so that’s not a major sign for hope. [Newsday]
- After some recent success, are the Isles’ third-period woes cured? [AM NY]
- Mike Reilly talks about a new chance with the Isles, and also chuckles about Bruce Cassidy’s “New York Saints” gaffe during the Isles-Bruins 2021 playoff series. [THN]
- The Horvat-Barzal chemistry continues to grow. [Post]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL games included the Devils falling in Edmonton and Jonathan Quick facing his ol’ Kings.
- David Perron has been called to the principal’s office for an in-person hearing for cross-checking Artem Zub high and after the whistle. [NHL] That followed a high crosscheck to Dylan Larkin’s head and neck by Mathieu Joseph while Parker Kelly hit him from the front side. [TSN]
- Perron was retaliating...on the wrong guy. Video of the whole brutal sequence here.
- Jesse Puljujarvi has joined the Penguins on a PTO. [NHL | TSN]
- Philipp Grubauer is on IR, so Chris Driedger may get another chance in the Kraken crease. [TSN]
- Boone Jenner will be out six weeks with a broken jaw after taking a puck to the, well, jaw. [NHL]
- The United States’ young stars are eager to chase gold at the 2026 Olympics. [E$PN+]
- The Canucks are trying to find a steady consistency, and it helps that Elias Pettersson is back in form. [Sportsnet]
