Islanders Gameday News: Just another Maple Monday

Because the Metro is a mediocre morass, the 12-7-7 Islanders enter today still in third place in the division, thanks in part to points in 11 of their past 12 games — and despite blown third-period leads that deprived them of accumulating two points from several of those.

Tonight the Isles host the Leafs, who are hoping they have their #1 goalie again with Ilya Samsonov back and coming off a shutout, while Joseph Woll is on the shelf with an ankle injury.

This is a slightly earlier start at 7:00 p.m. EST. Leave your FIG picks here.

Islanders News

About Saturday’s comeback win over the Kings:

Recaps from LHH | Newsday | Post | AM NY | THN | Isles video

Three takeaways: Robert Bortuzzo “certainly communicates with Bolduc. I think Bolduc’s playing well and I think that Robert has an impact on that,” Lambert said. [Isles]

The Skinny: Bo Horvat’s on a six-game points streak...Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third career overtime goal was his first as an Islander. [Isles]

Meanwhile:

Bortuzzo is excited to get to play, and kept it simple in his debut. [Post | Newsday]

Horvat is increasingly an assuming a leadership role, and embracing some of the heat. [AM NY]

Adam Pelech has resumed skating on his own...of course his injury is clearly upper body so that’s not a major sign for hope. [Newsday]

After some recent success, are the Isles’ third-period woes cured? [AM NY]

Mike Reilly talks about a new chance with the Isles, and also chuckles about Bruce Cassidy’s “New York Saints” gaffe during the Isles-Bruins 2021 playoff series. [THN]

The Horvat-Barzal chemistry continues to grow. [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL games included the Devils falling in Edmonton and Jonathan Quick facing his ol’ Kings.