Islanders Gameday News: Big test to not pass in Boston

The Islanders have had a friendly schedule thus far this season, with just a couple powerhouses faced so far. The Bruins, at 10-1-1, look like the next one as the Isles are in Boston tonight for a Thursday night meeting.

Bo Horvat is still listed as day to day and Adam Pelech also missed yesterday’s practice but is expected to play tonight. Both were to travel with the team to Boston, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Islanders News

Given their recent struggles, at practice Lane Lambert had the team drilling hard on defensive zone structure. [Newsday | THN]

Previewing tonight vs. the Bruins. [Isles]

Mat Barzal, among others, isn’t having any of those “Lou must go” chants that emerged the other night. [Post]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores include just three games, with the Senators doubling up the Leafs and the Panthers topping the Capitals in OT.