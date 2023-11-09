Islanders Gameday News: Big test to not pass in Boston

The Islanders have had a friendly schedule thus far this season, with just a couple powerhouses faced so far. The Bruins, at 10-1-1, look like the next one as the Isles are in Boston tonight for a Thursday night meeting.
Bo Horvat is still listed as day to day and Adam Pelech also missed yesterday’s practice but is expected to play tonight. Both were to travel with the team to Boston, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Islanders News
- Given their recent struggles, at practice Lane Lambert had the team drilling hard on defensive zone structure. [Newsday | THN]
- Previewing tonight vs. the Bruins. [Isles]
- Mat Barzal, among others, isn’t having any of those “Lou must go” chants that emerged the other night. [Post]
Elsewhere
Last night’s scores include just three games, with the Senators doubling up the Leafs and the Panthers topping the Capitals in OT.
- The Leafs are now at the “our fans deserve better” phase after another defensive laugher. [Sportsnet]
- Wild have acquired Zach Bogosian from the Lightning for some reason. [NHL]
- 32 Thoughts begins with a sweet story on the “Traveling Jagrs” visiting Jaromir in the Czech Republic, though minus one friend taken by cancer. [Sportsnet]
- How the Oilers hit rock bottom and how they can maybe climb out. [Athletic]
- Who could realistically solve the Oilers’ goalie crisis? [Oilers Nation]
- Asking readers about all the rule changes they’d like to see, from the essential to the absurd. [B/R]
- Alex Ovechkin says the Capitals are headed in the right direction after a slow start. [NHL]
- Pat LaFontaine on conceiving a concussion-reducing helmet. [Sports Business Journal]
