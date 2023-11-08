 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Islanders News: Bad third periods and blown leads

I think these are “trends” now.

By Steven E. Smith
/ new
Minnesota Wild v New York Islanders
The goal to give them a lead they didn’t keep again.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The third period has not been kind to the New York Islanders; perhaps more accurately, the Islanders haven’t been kind to third periods.

After 40 minutes of solid hockey against the Minnesota Wild, the Islanders let a tie game become a two-goal deficit in less than a minute, salting away any hope of points. Once again, they held a lead in this game and didn’t win, although it was only a one-goal lead in the second period. Still, this is concerning and, despite what Lane Lambert may say in the media, a trend—a worrying trend at that.

They had a chance to win going into the final frame and didn’t play well enough to earn that win.

Islanders News

About last night:
  • Consistently playing 60 minutes has been a problem. [LHH]
  • Specifically, the third periods have been a problem. [Newsday]
  • The third-period implosions, especially. [NY Post]
  • The worst part is conceding multiple goals in really short periods of time. [THN]
  • Oliver Wahlstrom scored a goal, though. [3 Takeaways]
  • Scott Mayfield was expected to be in. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat, however, were game-time decisions: Pelech played, but Horvat did not. [Isles DTD]
  • That meant Mathew Barzal shifted back to center for the night, and he played well there. [Newsday]
  • Stan Fischler’s take on the night. [THN]
  • Noah Dobson also scored, and only Denis Potvin had more goals as an Islander on the back end before his 24th birthday than Dobson. [NYI Skinny]
Not about last night specifically:
  • Ironically, Ethan Sears wrote this story about Barzal getting more comfortable on the wing. [NY Post]
  • Varlamov earned another start last night, his first at home, but he has taken his backup role in stride. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sharks earning their first win of the season over the Flyers and the Flames winning their first game in a while against the Predators. Also, the Rangers beat the Red Wings, and the Hurricanes topped the Sabres in overtime.

  • Even though the Calgary Flames won, they were involved in controversy because they benched Jonathan Huberdeau for the entire third-period comeback. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers waived goalie Jack Campbell, who is still owed a lot of money. [NHL] But they couldn’t wait any longer as this supposed contender’s playoff hopes are in danger. [Sportsnet]
  • The story behind the player-tracking data finally making it to the fans. [E$PN+]

Next Up In New York Islanders Podcasts

Loading comments...