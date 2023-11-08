Islanders News: Bad third periods and blown leads

The third period has not been kind to the New York Islanders; perhaps more accurately, the Islanders haven’t been kind to third periods.

After 40 minutes of solid hockey against the Minnesota Wild, the Islanders let a tie game become a two-goal deficit in less than a minute, salting away any hope of points. Once again, they held a lead in this game and didn’t win, although it was only a one-goal lead in the second period. Still, this is concerning and, despite what Lane Lambert may say in the media, a trend—a worrying trend at that.

#Isles have had a lead in each of their eight home games this season but have just nine points (3-2-3) to show for it.



Also now minus-8 in 3rd-period/OT goal differential after giving up two tonight to Minny in 4-2 loss. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 8, 2023

They had a chance to win going into the final frame and didn’t play well enough to earn that win.

Islanders News

About last night:

Consistently playing 60 minutes has been a problem. [LHH]

Specifically, the third periods have been a problem. [Newsday]

The third-period implosions, especially. [NY Post]

The worst part is conceding multiple goals in really short periods of time. [THN]

Oliver Wahlstrom scored a goal, though. [3 Takeaways]

Scott Mayfield was expected to be in. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat, however, were game-time decisions: Pelech played, but Horvat did not. [Isles DTD]

That meant Mathew Barzal shifted back to center for the night, and he played well there. [Newsday]

Noah Dobson also scored, and only Denis Potvin had more goals as an Islander on the back end before his 24th birthday than Dobson. [NYI Skinny]

Not about last night specifically:

Ironically, Ethan Sears wrote this story about Barzal getting more comfortable on the wing. [NY Post]

Varlamov earned another start last night, his first at home, but he has taken his backup role in stride. [Newsday]

Elsewhere

