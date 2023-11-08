Islanders News: Bad third periods and blown leads

The third period has not been kind to the New York Islanders; perhaps more accurately, the Islanders haven’t been kind to third periods.
After 40 minutes of solid hockey against the Minnesota Wild, the Islanders let a tie game become a two-goal deficit in less than a minute, salting away any hope of points. Once again, they held a lead in this game and didn’t win, although it was only a one-goal lead in the second period. Still, this is concerning and, despite what Lane Lambert may say in the media, a trend—a worrying trend at that.
#Isles have had a lead in each of their eight home games this season but have just nine points (3-2-3) to show for it.— Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 8, 2023
Also now minus-8 in 3rd-period/OT goal differential after giving up two tonight to Minny in 4-2 loss.
They had a chance to win going into the final frame and didn’t play well enough to earn that win.
Islanders News
About last night:
- Consistently playing 60 minutes has been a problem. [LHH]
- Specifically, the third periods have been a problem. [Newsday]
- The third-period implosions, especially. [NY Post]
- The worst part is conceding multiple goals in really short periods of time. [THN]
- Oliver Wahlstrom scored a goal, though. [3 Takeaways]
- Scott Mayfield was expected to be in. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat, however, were game-time decisions: Pelech played, but Horvat did not. [Isles DTD]
- That meant Mathew Barzal shifted back to center for the night, and he played well there. [Newsday]
- Stan Fischler’s take on the night. [THN]
- Noah Dobson also scored, and only Denis Potvin had more goals as an Islander on the back end before his 24th birthday than Dobson. [NYI Skinny]
Not about last night specifically:
- Ironically, Ethan Sears wrote this story about Barzal getting more comfortable on the wing. [NY Post]
- Varlamov earned another start last night, his first at home, but he has taken his backup role in stride. [Newsday]
Elsewhere
Last night’s NHL scores include the Sharks earning their first win of the season over the Flyers and the Flames winning their first game in a while against the Predators. Also, the Rangers beat the Red Wings, and the Hurricanes topped the Sabres in overtime.
- Even though the Calgary Flames won, they were involved in controversy because they benched Jonathan Huberdeau for the entire third-period comeback. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers waived goalie Jack Campbell, who is still owed a lot of money. [NHL] But they couldn’t wait any longer as this supposed contender’s playoff hopes are in danger. [Sportsnet]
- The story behind the player-tracking data finally making it to the fans. [E$PN+]
