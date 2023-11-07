Islanders vs. Wild: Gametime decisions [Game #11 thread]

The Islanders host the Minnesota Wild with lots of gametime decisions.

Bo Horvat, Adam Pelech, they’re in doubt. One thing clear is that Semyon Varlamov, who has outplayed Ilya Sorokin thus far, will get the start.

Pelech is a game time decision. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 7, 2023

Gauthier last #Isles still on the ice. So it seems it will either be Wahlstrom in the lineup if Horvat can't play (and Barzal in the middle) or Wahlstrom out and Horvat in. Horvat did not skate this morning. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 7, 2023

If Bo Horvat is out, we may have a top line of Mat Barzal back at center, with Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom.

The Wild are coming off a 3-0 come-from-behind win over the Smurfs. They’re still without captain Jared Surgeon. They’re expected to line up something like this:

Kirill Kaprizov-Marco Rossi-Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Patrick Maroon

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Vinni Lettieri

Will the Islanders continue to score? Will the Islanders continue to give up frustrating goals? Will their goalie bail them out? Will they frustrate us?

Yeah, yeah probably.