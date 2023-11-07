Islanders Gameday News: Nursing injuries; Halak in Carolina

Tonight the Islanders host the Minnesota Wild, who are 7th in the Central, but that’s not so bad because they’re 4-5-2, and like half of this shootout-plagued league is 4-5-2 or 5-4-1 or some such .500-hovering madness.

The Islanders are 5-2-3, but their performance feels like 5-4-1 too.

Anyway, FIG Picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

From yesterday’s practice: Adam Pelech skated, Scott Mayfield took a maintenance day, and Bo Horvat sat out (“day to day”), which means Mat Barzal could slide back to center if Horvat isn’t ready to go tonight. [Isles]

Alas, it wasn’t known whether Horvat or Pelech will be available tonight. [Newsday | AM NY]

Prospect Report: A couple goals for Alex Jefferies and a milestone point for Justin Gill. [Isles]

“A confusing time to be optimistic.” The latest Islanders Anxiety podcast includes frustration with the blown leads of the past week, while also enjoying more Leafs self-loathing. [LHH]

Oliver Wahlstrom on missing shots: “I’m a sharpshooter, man. Those corners are really small. So obviously, I’m going to miss a few because I take those chances. I know I can pick those corners, so that’s that’s my game.” [THN]

Newsflash: Bottom-six forwards are important. The Islanders have some who have done alright over the years. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores include the Leafs winning a comeback, shootout (not a “shootout” though) over the Lightning in overtime, and the Canucks spanking the reeling Oilers.