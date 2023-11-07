 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Gameday News: Nursing injuries; Halak in Carolina

The Islanders bring a decent record but poor performances and nagging injuries into their meeting with Minnesota.

NHL: FEB 28 Islanders at Wild
Oh but they don’t have Reaves anymore, whatever will they do?

Tonight the Islanders host the Minnesota Wild, who are 7th in the Central, but that’s not so bad because they’re 4-5-2, and like half of this shootout-plagued league is 4-5-2 or 5-4-1 or some such .500-hovering madness.

The Islanders are 5-2-3, but their performance feels like 5-4-1 too.

Anyway, FIG Picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

  • From yesterday’s practice: Adam Pelech skated, Scott Mayfield took a maintenance day, and Bo Horvat sat out (“day to day”), which means Mat Barzal could slide back to center if Horvat isn’t ready to go tonight. [Isles]
  • Alas, it wasn’t known whether Horvat or Pelech will be available tonight. [Newsday | AM NY]
  • Prospect Report: A couple goals for Alex Jefferies and a milestone point for Justin Gill. [Isles]
  • “A confusing time to be optimistic.” The latest Islanders Anxiety podcast includes frustration with the blown leads of the past week, while also enjoying more Leafs self-loathing. [LHH]
  • Oliver Wahlstrom on missing shots: “I’m a sharpshooter, man. Those corners are really small. So obviously, I’m going to miss a few because I take those chances. I know I can pick those corners, so that’s that’s my game.” [THN]
  • Newsflash: Bottom-six forwards are important. The Islanders have some who have done alright over the years. [NHL]

Elsewhere

Last night’s scores include the Leafs winning a comeback, shootout (not a “shootout” though) over the Lightning in overtime, and the Canucks spanking the reeling Oilers.

  • Have the Wild solved their skid, just in time to meet the Isles? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Oilers lost their cool, coach got ejected, good times. [Sportsnet]
  • Jaroslav Halak may be back in the NHL! With Freddy Andersen out due to a blood clotting issue, the Hurricanes have brought the 38-year-old former Islander (and Sound Tiger, and Canadien, and Blue, and Capital, and Ranger, and Bruin, and Canuck, and Sabre-except-don’t-use-him-in-Puckdoku-because-he-didn’t-play-before-being-flipped) in on a free agent tryout. [NHL]
  • The Flames are in some hell but Craig Conroy has delivered on the promise to inject youth into the lineup. [Sportsnet]
  • Meanwhile, Nick Backstrom is unlikely to play again this season. [NHL | TSN]
  • Stan Fischler talks with Paul Maurice about his long and wild coaching career, and how much the game, the players, the role and technology has changed. [THN]
  • The Lightning expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to return this month. [TSN]
  • GM Mike Grier has let the Sharks know that their, um, 0-10-1 record is, um, unacceptable. [Sportsnet]

