Islanders News: Barzal fined for...teehee-hee

It’s a new week for the Isles; which direction are they headed?

They host two stumbling teams in the Wild and Capitals, sandwiching a trip to Boston.

Islanders News

The Islanders must improve their ability to hold leads. (Agreed, of course, though I’m of the mentality that I’m just relieved they are getting some leads.) [Newsday | AM NY]

Like all of us, the Islanders hope Adam Pelech’s absence won’t be long. [Newsday | Post]

The Skinny following the 4-3 OT loss vs. the Hurricanes. [Isles]

On Mat Barzal, or the Islanders’ handling of him, a one-off note of shade in Brooks’ Sunday column: “Tell me the last electric center in the NHL who was shifted to the wing at age 25 in order to accommodate another center who never recorded more than 70 points in a 10-year career. [Post]

Stan Fischler remembers Terry Simpson, who had the “fortune” of succeeding Al Arbour as head coach the first time around. Things went alright at first given the circumstances, but the end was a downward spiral in 1988. I was there for one of his final games, a shocking 8-0 loss in St. Louis, where a young Rich Pilon fought tough guy Todd Ewen during the blowout. [Isles]

Barzal was “fined $5,000, the maximum allowable” for his high stick Saturday night vs. the Hurricanes. [NHL]

This was the high stick in question, a dangerous play you should never do unless... I mean no one deserves that except... oh never mind.

#Isles Mat Barzal’s high-stick on Tony DeAngelo, which led to a $5,000 fine: pic.twitter.com/zF1xDq2Gnm — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 5, 2023

Many observed that high-sticking DeAngelo is something thousands would happily chip in to cover and honor. Others also noted the similarity of this penalized (and fined) high-stick to the uncalled high-stick suffered by Scott Mayfield leading to a pivotal goal in the playoffs against the same team last spring.

That’s a fine but this wasn’t even a penalty!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/G0MIa9wo6X — IslesOnTop (@IslesOnTop) November 5, 2023

Zdeno Chara ran the NYC Marathon because of course he did. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Lots of games Saturday night but just a couple of games Sunday, including the Devils beating the Blackhawks in their first game without Jack Hughes and the surprising Ducks giving the Knights their first regulation loss.

In his chase for the all-time record, Alex Ovechkin has just two goals thus far. What’s going on? [THN]

Another former Hawks black ace from their 2010 run has sued the club over grooming and assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich. [TSN | Athletic]

The Leafs have lost four in a row, everything is wrong, etc. [TSN]

The Leafs are smarting because they watched Brad Marchand send one of their players to LTIR and mustered zero response. [Athletic]

Larry Brooks on Ryan Reaves, whose carnival-barking-to-substance ratio is of Bissonnette proportions: “Reaves is a huge, quite likable personality who adds charisma to the room but has little constructive impact on the game after the initial sugar rush of No. 75’s presence.” [Post]

Also struggling: Brady Tkachuk is frustrated by home fans’ booing as the Senators dropped their fourth straight home game. [TSN]

The Flames Andrew Mangiapane is suspended one game for a crosscheck on Jared McCann, who had just blocked his shot. Mangiapane received a five-minute major on the play. [NHL]

Mangiapane has been suspended one game for his cross-check on Jared McCann pic.twitter.com/f92pC7TmH8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 6, 2023