Islanders Anxiety - Episode 261 - A Confusing Time to Be Optimistic

Mike and Dan recap a week in which the Islander picked up a lot of points while blowing leads and generally not playing their best.

In games against Detroit and Carolina, the Islanders had multi-goal leads and had things under control... until they didn’t, losing both in overtime in very frustrating ways and throwing away valuable points. In Washington, a heroic effort from goalie Semyon Varlamov masked what had been a lackluster game controlled mostly by the Capitals.

While picking up points is good, playing inconsistently, blowing leads and tasking defensemen with playing massive minutes to hide the deficiencies of others is not.

In the second half, they look at a potentially difficult week ahead, the early evolution of forward Simon Holmstrom and another existential crisis up north.

REFERENCES

To hear Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne go in on the Leafs, here’s the link.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey for t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and The Island merch which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY20 to save 20% off an order of two items.

The Pinot Project has a Rosé, a Pinot Grigio and a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy Pinot Noir, all under $15 a bottle. Available at local wine stores and UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Theme song: “Morning Haze” by Family Dinner. Hear more of their music on Bandcamp and on Spotify.

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. Leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Islanders Anxiety is available on: