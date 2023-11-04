Islanders Gameday News: Avenge, revenge, whatever the word may be

It would seem that the New York Islanders have had tonight’s game circled on their calendars. They face off against the Carolina Hurricanes, who eliminated the Islanders and ended their season the last time they saw one another.

Just like Game 6, tonight’s match will be at UBS Arena, so the ‘Canes will be in their dumb white-jersey-and-red-helmet outfit. Carolina hasn’t looked like themselves through the first month of the season, conceding more than they normally do defensively and getting bad goaltending. It has led to a 6-5-0 record that has them tied with the Islanders in points but with two extra games played.

The Islanders would benefit greatly from a regulation win tonight, both in the standings and in terms of their confidence—not that I think they’re not confident, but more so that a win over the guys that ended their run last year could be quite the boon.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game. It’s the Isles’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Adam Pelech was on the ice before morning skate, but he left when the actual skate started, and he is out tonight with a lower-body injury. Sam Bolduc is back.

Pelech out tonight, per Lambert. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 4, 2023

#Isles at morning skate



Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

(Extras: Wahlstrom, Gauthier)

Aho-Dobson

Romanov-Pulock

Bolduc-Mayfield

(No Pelech)

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 4, 2023

Ethan Sears says they can avenge last year with a statement tonight. [NY Post] Stan Fischler is thinking about revenge. [THN] That seems like the theme tonight.

They’re back home again for the seventh time (as opposed to just having played their third road game), but here’s how the Isles handle the road and bond while they’re out there. [THN]

Semyon Varlamov will probably back up tonight, but he has been making the most of his starts. [NY Post]

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: Al Arbour returns to coach his 1,500th game, a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Elsewhere

Only two games last night: The Buffalo Sabres got waxed at home by the Philadelphia Flyers to finish a home-and-home, and the New Jersey Devils dropped the second half of a road back-to-back to the St. Louis Blues.