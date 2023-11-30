 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders at Hurricanes: Make it quick [Game #22 thread]

If their record isn’t so so terrible why does everything feel so so bad?

By Dominik
New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes
As part of pre-game rituals in Raleigh, Hurricanes players must complete a slalom cone obstacle course in suit and dress shoes. #SouthernHockey
The Islanders have a “winning” record (8-7-6) by NHL math so why does it feel like they’re doing so poorly? Oh yeah, that 6 there represents a lot of blown leads, and that 7 includes their latest, worst one, where they coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period vs. the Devils then lost in the final minute of regulation.

Anyway, tonight their in Raleigh, where the Carolina Hurricanes are likely to pepper them with shots from everywhere and convert some mistakes into a frustrating night.

As a reminder, it looks like this game is a Hulu/ESPN+ exclusive.

The Canes have been surging, and now they’re four points ahead of the Islanders, which isn’t really an achievement but is an indicator of how Rod Brind’Amour’s team has finally turned things around.

Good luck out there.

