Islanders at Hurricanes: Make it quick [Game #22 thread]

The Islanders have a “winning” record (8-7-6) by NHL math so why does it feel like they’re doing so poorly? Oh yeah, that 6 there represents a lot of blown leads, and that 7 includes their latest, worst one, where they coughed up a two-goal lead in the third period vs. the Devils then lost in the final minute of regulation.

Anyway, tonight their in Raleigh, where the Carolina Hurricanes are likely to pepper them with shots from everywhere and convert some mistakes into a frustrating night.

As a reminder, it looks like this game is a Hulu/ESPN+ exclusive.

Grant Hutton, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching skating as extras after #Isles morning skate so appears D Samuel Bolduc draws back in tonight for Hutton. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 30, 2023

The Canes have been surging, and now they’re four points ahead of the Islanders, which isn’t really an achievement but is an indicator of how Rod Brind’Amour’s team has finally turned things around.

Good luck out there.